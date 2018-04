Dick Clark Teams With Stingray On ACM Awards, Billboard Music Awards

Dick Clark Productions (DCP) brought on Stingray as a promotional partner for this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and American Music Awards. As part of the partnership, Stingray will produce and distribute curated programming across its services and platforms designed for each of the awards shows. Stingray will roll out a Stingray Music ACM Awards channel as well as a Stingray Qello collection of concert performances highlighting ACM Awards musicians. For the Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards, Stingray will have Stingray Music channels, Stingray Music Video channels, Stingray Qello concert performances, and Stingray Karaoke playlists to highlight this year’s leading musicians.