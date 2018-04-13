A+E Networks Signs First-Look Deal With Leah Remini

A+E Networks inked an exclusive first-look development deal with Leah Remini, who will produce new unscripted projects for the company’s portfolio. As part of the terms, Remini will collaborate with A+E Originals, A+E’s in-house nonfiction division, to develop new programming that covers topics other than Scientology. Additionally, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath has been renewed for a third season on A&E Network. A+E Originals intends to commission over 50 hours of content in its first year. Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks Portfolio Group and A+E Studios, stated, “The creation of A+E Originals provides the opportunity for us to partner directly with the industry’s best nonfiction storytellers like Leah, both in front of and behind the camera, to bring their ideas to audiences around the world.”