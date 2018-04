Xilam Animation’s ‘Mr Magoo’ Reboot Picked Up By CITV

France’s Xilam Animation has sold its brand-new 2D cartoon series, Mr Magoo, to U.K. commercial channel ITV for both its terrestrial channel and CITV branded digital channel. Based on the classic series about a disaster-prone senior, the new show — which was originally commissioned by France Télévisions, with Cartoon Network Asia and Discovery Italy’s K2 on board as broadcasting partners — will launch in spring 2019.