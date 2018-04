Former Greek Finance Minister Announces Run for PM in TRT World Doc Series

The latest episode of Istanbul-based TRT World documentary series Crossing the Line features an interview with Greece’s former finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, in which he exclusively announces to investigative journalist Imran Garda that he will run for Prime Minister in the nation’s next general elections. The episode, entitled “Greece’s Resilient People,” will air on Saturday, April 14.