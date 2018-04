Eagle Films Acquires Rights to Telefe’s ‘ADDA, Amar Después de Amar’

Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Americas has announced that Eagle Films has acquired the rights to Telefe’s fictional series ADDA, Amar Después de Amar. An Arabic version of the Argentine series will launch during Ramadan 2018. Produced in Lebanon under the name Tango, the show will consist of 30 episodes.