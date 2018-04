Armoza Formats Inks Deal for ‘The Surprise Teacher’

Israel-based Armoza Formats has closed a deal for new factual entertainment format, The Surprise Teacher, in which celebrities shock classrooms by acting as substitute teachers. Local rights to the format have been taken by French Canadian production company Avanti Ciné Vidéo. The show was originally produced by Palomar Productions and will air on Italy’s Rai 2 beginning on May 16.