Up The Ladder: Banijay Group

Banijay Group appointed Marcus Wolter to head the newly created Banijay Germany division, beginning August 2018. Most recently, Wolter served at Endemol Shine as Chairman Northern Europe and CEO Germany. In his new role, Wolter will primarily oversee all of Banijay Group’s operations in Germany, including Brainpool and Banijay Productions Germany. Additionally, Wolter will become a shareholder of Banijay Germany. Wolter remarked, “To assemble a new, independent group of entertainment companies in Germany with Banijay is a one-time opportunity. I am looking forward to building up Banijay in Germany and to working with Brainpool’s excellent team and artists.”