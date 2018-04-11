The Africa Channel Partners With Côte Ouest

The Africa Channel (TAC) and Côte Ouest formed a strategic alliance to jointly pursue distribution, production, and licensing opportunities. As part of the partnership, Côte Ouest will be the primary provider of content for The Africa Channel’s linear platform. Programs supplied through the deal include the premium-scripted series Shampaign, which follows the events surrounding the first female Ghanaian president. The distribution deal extends to TAC’s digital platform, Demand Africa. Côte Ouest will also represent TAC content across French-speaking territories.