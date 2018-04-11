Serbia’s PRVA1 Produces Two More Seasons of ‘Graduados’

Serbia’s PRVA1 will produce two additional seasons of Graduados, a co-production with Telefe, a Viacom International Media Networks company, Underground and Endemol. The Serbian adaptation is titled Istine i lazi(Truth and Lies). Graduados tells the romantic comedy of high school friends who reunite 20 years later. “We’re very proud that Graduados is the first Latin program adapted by PRVA1,” commented Rosario Cosentino content sales manager at VIMN. “Following the initial success in Argentina, Greece and now Serbia, where they’ll produce at least three seasons, we believe this romantic comedy will continue garnering success in new territories.”