International Emmy Kids Awards Winners

The winners for the 6th International Emmy Kids Awards were announced yesterday at a ceremony at MIPTV. The seven winners span from the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, and Norway. The winners include La Cabane à Histoires (The Treehouse Stories) in the Preschool category; Revolting Rhymes in the Animation category; Berlin und wir (Berlin and Us) in the Factual category; Snapshots in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category; Club der Roten Baender (Red Bracelets) in the Series category; Jenter (Young Girls) in the Digital category; and Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category.