Boat Rocker Studios Orders Second Season ‘History in the Making’

Boat Rocker Studios greenlit a second season of History in the Making. Produced by Crooked Horse Productions, the original factual series looks at craftsmen who use long-established methods of creating armor, weapons, and books, among other items. Season two will continue to feature experts and artisans from North America and Europe. Boat Rocker Rights has signed broadcast deals for the series with Discovery Communications channels in the U.K., Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands.