ABS-CBN Sells Content Package To MKCS Global

Philippines’ media and entertainment company ABS-CBN licensed 250 hours of content to MKCS Global to air on Burmese television. MKCS will distribute four titles to the FTV channels MWD and MRTV 4 in Myanmar. The package includes La Luna Sangre, And I Love You So, Born For You, and the second season of Brothers. MKCS brought ABS-CBN dramas to Burmese audiences since 2011. Broken Vows and Be My Lady, among others, have all previously aired in Myanmar.