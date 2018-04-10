MIPTV: Super RTL Acquires Rainbow’s ’44 Cats’

Germany’s Super RTL picked up Rainbow‘s new pre-school animated series, 44 Cats. Combining musical and edutainment segments, the CGI-animated comedy follows a group of cat musicians whose adventures address various themes, such as friendship and diversity. “We are absolutely thrilled to announce this major broadcast deal with Super RTL, as it has been a major target of ours to partner with them,” stated Cristiana Buzzelli, SVP Sales and Acquisitions of Rainbow Group. Super RTL plans to broadcast 44 Cats beginning in 2019.