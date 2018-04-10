MIPTV: Bristow Global Media To Develop ‘Cleared for Chaos’

Bristow Global Media (BGM) announced its plan to develop a new docudrama, Cleared for Chaos: 9/11, for Bell Media’s Discovery Networks in Canada. The two-part special tells the story of how air traffic controllers out of Gander, Newfoundland, assisted in directing planes over the Atlantic. “This is an extraordinary, never-before-told story of how a small group of reluctant heroes managed to get hundreds of international planes and thousands of passengers to safety as the chaos of 9/11 reigned down on the world,” commented BGM president, Julie Bristow. TCB Media Rights is handling distribution for Cleared for Chaos: 9/11 at MIPTV.