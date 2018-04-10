MIPTV: Applause Picks Up Rights To Armoza’s ‘Hostages’ And ‘La Famiglia’

India’s Applause Entertainment picked up the local rights to three scripted series from Armoza Formats. Hostages is a psychological crime-thriller that follows a surgeon who is about to perform a medical operation on the president. When her family is taken hostage, she is blackmailed to sabotage the operation or lose her family. Each episode of the La Famiglia starts as a therapy session for members of one suburban family who shares flashbacks of embarrassing and awkward moments in family life. In Honey Badgers, four small-town friends change their identities to land a job at a top financial firm.