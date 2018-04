MIPTV: 9 Story To Distribute ‘The Diary of Bita & Cora’

9 Story Media Group secured the worldwide distribution rights to animated children’s series The Diary of Bita & Cora from Spain’s TV ON Producciones. Produced by Paloma Mora, the series follows Bita and Cora who travel to the planet Pruna, where the two learn about the planet’s inhabitants, the Elms. The stop-motion animated series has an intended completion date in September 2018. 9 Story is showcasing the first completed episode at MIPTV.