FilmRise’s MIPTV Update

FilmRise, the U.S.-based distribution and production company, announced a new initiative to launch original series on its streaming network. “We have decided to bring originals into the platform, that’s movies, television series, both acquired and produced,” FilmRise CEO, Danny Fisher, told VideoAge. He added: “Our FilmRise streaming network has grown probably about a hundredfold in the last year, such that we are one of the top ad-supported platforms.” Recently, HBO acquired the U.S. rights to two of the distributor’s titles, My Friend Dahmer and The Boy Downstairs, which will air as part of HBO’s programming later this year.