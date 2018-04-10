MIPTV: Banijay Rights Secures ‘Vidago Palace’ Distribution Rights

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, acquired the worldwide distribution rights to Vidago Palace, the first drama co-production between Portugal’s RTP and Spain’s TVG. Vidago Palace is a period romance set at the beginning of the 20th century when two lovers, the Count of Vimieiro’s daughter and a hotel concierge, must overcome class differences and antagonisms to be together. Portocabo and HOP! produced the six-part series. Vidago Palace premiered on RTP at the end of 2017.