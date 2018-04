MIPTV: Nippon TV’s Mother’ Acquired By Ukraine’s STB TV

Ukraine’s STB TV Channel picked up the scripted format rights to Nippon TV‘s drama series Mother. Local formats have been produced by South Korea’s CJ E&M for tvN in Asia and by Turkey’s MF YAPIM and MEDYAPIM for Star TV. Mother tells the story of an elementary school teacher who noticed that one of her students was being abused. She and her student flee the city, pretending to be mother and daughter.