MIPTV: All3media Int’l Backs ‘Blinded’ Co-Production

All3media International is investing in its first Scandinavian-language drama. The U.K. distributor partnered with FLX, C More, TV4, and Filmregion Stockholm-Mälardalen for the new co-production, Blinded. FLX is developing the series alongside streaming service C More and Swedish broadcaster TV4. All3media International joins as global distributor. Based on the book by Carolina Neurath, the eight-part drama follows a reporter who is investigating a bank’s suspicious operations. “A major part of our ongoing strategy is to expand the global breadth and scope of our drama portfolio – and that breadth includes looking tactically beyond English-language investments,” commented All3media International CEO, Louise Pedersen.