Gusto’s ‘Fish The Dish’ Nominated For Rockie Award

Gusto Worldwide Media‘s Fish The Dish has been nominated for a Rockie Award in the Lifestyle category. Fish The Dish is a culinary TV series devoted to seafood. The show’s host Chef Spencer Watts demonstrates a variety of fast and easy fish recipes. The Rockie Awards honor quality international programming in television and digital content. This year’s winners will be announced at the Banfff World Media Festival on June 11, 2018.