Tohokushinsha’s Family Gekijyo Channel Launches On DISH

The Tokyo-headquartered Tohokushinsha Film Corporation launched its Family Gekijyo channel exclusively on DISH Network, in collaboration with Superswiss. Family Gekijyo offers Japanese-language programming that ranges from television dramas to anime series. DISH Network provides television entertainment to audiences in North America using its satellite DISH TV, which reaches 11.1 million households, and Sling TV, its streaming service that reaches 2.2 million households.