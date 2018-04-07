‘Saturday Night Live’ Heads To Sky Italia

NBCUniversal International Formats inked a deal with Sky Italia for the production of a local version of Saturday Night Live for the free to air channel TV8. Produced by FTM Entertainment, the Italian adaptation will launch on April 7, 2018. Fronted by actor and presenter Claudio Bisio, the series boasts an ensemble cast of talent and comedians. Since its launch in 1975, Saturday Night Live has run 43 seasons on NBC. NBCUniversal International Formats has previously closed deals for international remakes in France, Poland, and South Korea.