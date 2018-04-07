Kenneth Branagh Stars In eOne’s ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’

Actor Kenneth Branagh will star in Entertainment One‘s A Gentleman in Moscow, the television adaptation of Amor Towles’ novel. A Gentleman in Moscow tells the story of a man who is ordered to stay in a luxury hotel for the rest of his life. In addition to starring as the protagonist Count Alexander Rostov, Branagh will produce the series. Mark Gordon, who was recently appointed as president and chief content officer, Film Television and Digital, for eOne, commented, “We are delighted to collaborate with them on A Gentleman in Moscow, which exemplifies the kind of premium content led by acclaimed talent that we are dedicated to creating at eOne.”