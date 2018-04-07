Kanal D Int’l To Represent Antenna Group Content

Kanal D International and Antenna Group signed a strategic partnership deal. Kanal D International will represent 600 hours of Antenna content in several territories around the world. Kanal D International’s director of International Sales & Business Development, Kerim Emrah Turna, stated, “Antenna International is the most reputable media group in CEE region, therefore we’re very pleased to be a part of this partnership.” With Kanal D’s network of TV stations in various regions, the partnership will expand Antenna’s content footprint.