GRB Brings ‘The Wildlife Docs’ To U.K., Canada

GRB Entertainment announced a slew of international sales for its nature and wildlife programming. The Game TV in Canada and My Channel in the U.K. acquired The Wildlife Docs, which focuses on the real stories of heroic individuals who dedicate their lives to saving endangered animals. Grupa Wirtualna in Poland picked up a package of wildlife series that includes Extreme Animal Obsessions, Croc Attack, Suburban Monsters, Nasty By Nature, Monster Bug Wars, When Animals Bite Back, When Fish Attack, and When Nature Strikes.