A+E’s Presales For ‘Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance’

A+E Networks signed off on several presales for its television special Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Channel 5 in the U.K., TF1 in France, ATRES in Spain, SBS in Benelux, 7 Network in Australia, Sky in New Zealand, Corus Entertainment in English-speaking Canada, Lifetime in Latin America and Asia are the first broadcasters to pick up the two-hour special. Harry & Meghan follows the highly publicized relationship between Britain’s Prince Harry and the actress Meghan Markle.