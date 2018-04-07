ABS-CBN Movies Broadcast On Cinelatino

Philippine entertainment company ABS-CBN struck a deal with the Spanish-language film channel Cinelatino. The Mexico-based channel acquired several Filipino titles, including Unexpectedly Yours, Four Sisters and a Wedding, and Always Be My Maybe, among others. “This deal is highly significant for ABS-CBN as it keeps the momentum of penetrating the Latin American market since the acquisition of Bridges of Love in Peru,” commented Cesar Diaz, head of 7A Media, which serves as ABS-CBN’s exclusive film distributor in Latin America. Star Cinema-produced films will be available on Cinelatino throughout Latin America, Canada, and the United States.