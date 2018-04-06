MIPTV: Zee Gets ‘Altar’d’

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited comes to MIPTV with a variety of genres. Documentary Life of Earth from Space presents a blue-chip view of the history of our planet, moving seamlessly between altitudes and geological eras. Lala’s Ladiez (pictured) is a sitcom about an interracial Indo-British family from Southall, London with five crazy daughters. Brides and grooms determined to get in shape before their big days are separated, then put through a rigorous regiment of diet and exercise in factual serie Altar’d.Canine expert Seth Casteel helps would-be dog-owners locate their doggy soulmates in lifestyle series Finding Fido. Piya Albela (The Temptress) is an updated version of the classic love story of Menaka and Vishwamitra. Stand P-1.K51