MIPTV: Viacom Rides With ‘Knight Squad’

Viacom International Media Networks carries a host of live-action and animated kids’ titles, preschool series, comedies, and general entertainment. In the newest animated series for Nickelodeon, The Adventures of Kid Danger (pictured), Kid Danger and Captain Man use their crime-fighting skills and sharp wit to outmaneuver bizarre criminals. Set at a magical school for knights in training, live-action comedy Knight Squad follows two students who form an unlikely alliance, and pledge to have each other’s backs while they follow their dreams. CG-animated Top Wing is an action-packed preschool series in which a team of eager young birds works together to become rescue birds. Workplace comedy Corporate takes place inside Hampton Deville, a soulless multi-national corporation where two helpless employees face disaster after disaster. Comedy series Borges Importadora tells the story of four employees who turn an importing company into an Internet video production house. Stand R7.N7