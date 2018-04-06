MIPTV: Twentieth Century Fox Dials ‘9-1-1’

n Cannes, Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution is supported with dramas aplenty. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, and Manish Dayal star in The Resident (pictured), a new medical drama that tells the truth about what really happens behind the scenes at a hospital. Part family history, part dynastic saga, and part investigation into the destructive force of wealth, Trust tells the story of the Gettys, one of the world’s richest and unhappiest families. Set 400 years in the future, a new comedic sci-fi action-adventure series follows the adventures of The Orville, an exploratory ship in Earth’s interstellar fleet. From creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk comes 9-1-1, a procedural drama that explores the lives and careers of emergency responders, including cops, paramedics, and firefighters. A new workplace comedy set on a Friday night flight from LA to Vegas delves into the lives of underdogs trying to find their place in the world. Stand P3.A1