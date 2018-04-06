MIPTV: TM Int’l Bears ‘The Name of the Rose’

Tele München International carries a roster spearheaded by The Name of the Rose. Based on Umberto Eco’s bestselling novel, the thriller series tells the story of a Franciscan monk, William of Baskerville, and his apprentice. The two investigate a series of murders at a remote monastery in the Alps, which causes them to be pursued by a merciless inquisitor. Thanks for the Memories is a romantic comedy based on the novel by Cecelia Ahern. After an accident, Joyce continues to wake up with memories that are not hers. She meets an art professor and develops an inexplicable attraction for him. Police inspectors Hubert and Staller (pictured) have an unshakeable friendship. The crime procedural, which is now in its eighth season, follows the pair as they solve murder cases. Stand R8.A6