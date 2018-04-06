MIPTV: Telefilms Has ‘All the Money in the World’

Telefilms has movies galore in tow this year. All the Money in the World is the true-life tale of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III, and his family's desperate attempts to convince his billionaire grandfather, Jean Paul Getty, to pay the ransom. Den of Thieves is a gritty crime drama that follows an elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and a successful bank robbery crew planning an impossible heist of the Federal Reserve Bank. Inspired by the real-life hijacking of a 1976 Air France flight from Tel Aviv to Paris, 7 Days in Entebbe(pictured) depicts one of the most daring rescue missions ever attempted. Housebound by day, Katie Price is a teenager with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight caused by a rare genetic condition known as xeroderma pigmentosum in Midnight Sun. 12 Strong is the story of the first Special Forces team sent to Afghanistan after September 11th. There, they must join forces with an Afghan warlord to take down the Taliban.