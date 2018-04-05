MIPTV: Record TV Stages the ‘Apocalypse’

Brazil’s Record TV brings to Cannes a diverse lineup of telenovelas, historical dramas, and Biblical adaptations. The rivalry between two scientists, Benjamin and Ricardo, brings about the Apocalypse (Apocalipsis). Ricardo, who is in love with Benjamin’s wife, exploits Benjamin’s scientific discoveries to assume his true identity as the Antichrist (pictured). An unlikely romance develops in Belaventura between Enrico, who recently inherited land, and Pietra, who comes from a plebian village. The Rich and Lazarus (El Rico y Lázaro)follows the tempestuous love triangle between childhood friends, Asher, Joanne, and Zach. As adults, the three are torn apart by jealousy and betrayal when Zach and Asher both fall for Joanne. A warrior driven by determination and faith, Joshua leads the 12 tribes of Israel to The Promised Land (La Tierra Prometida). In The Slave Mother (La Esclava Madre), the light-skinned slave Isaura is relentlessly pursued by her cruel master Mr. Leonicio. Stand P-1.G22