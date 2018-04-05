MIPTV: Mondo Spotlights ‘Heidi’

Mondo TV Group is in Cannes representing a roster of live-action and animated titles for children and young teens. At the helm is Heidi, Bienvenida a Casa (pictured), which follows Heidi, a charming and friendly girl, who moves to the big city, where she meets new friends and discovers a talent for singing. Heidi, Bienvenida al Show finds Heidi returning to the city. This time, Heidi takes up new passions, like perfumery, and meets new people, from the eccentric Brigitte Rottermeier to Mr. Conejo’s two daughters, Coco and Mia. Set in Train World, Robot Trains is an animated series that follows five train heroes with the special ability to transform into robots. Two minds clash in Invention Story when an outsider fox named Kit strolls into Carrot Town and invents new gadgets to the dismay of the town’s mayor, Silas Hopner. In Yoohoo to the Rescue, five animal friends go off to solve problems and help endangered animals on Earth in order to return to the island of YooTopia. Stand P-1.M2/P-1.N1