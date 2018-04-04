MIPTV: Lionsgate Brings ‘Little Women’ and the ‘Wrong Man’

Lionsgate Entertainment brings a slew of series to Cannes, ranging from dramas to comedies to documentaries. Based on the best-selling novel by Stephanie Danler, Sweetbitter (pictured) tells the dramatic story of a young woman’s coming-of-age in exclusive restaurants. Two Mexican-American sisters who couldn’t be any more different are the focus of half-hour series Vida. Wrong Man is a documentary series that trails a team of experts as they track down new evidence that exposes glaring flaws in the criminal justice system. Event series Little Women follows sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy March as they grow from childhood to adulthood against the backdrop of the Civil War. Howards End tells the tale of sisters Margaret, an idealistic young lass courted by a widower who owns their country home, and Helen, the younger sis who becomes involved with a bank clerk who falls on hard times. Stand C15.A8