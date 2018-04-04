MIPTV: Kew Media Flies To ‘San Francisco’

Kew Media Group distributes a comprehensive library of drama and comedy series, documentary features, kids’ series, and special event programming. The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco (pictured) is the latest installment of the Bletchley Circle franchise. Set during the 1950s, the drama series follows Millie and Jean as they travel to America and team up with a pair of U.S. code-breakers. Frankie Drake Mysteries trails a team of female private detectives who tackle investigations that no one else will dare take on in the 1920s. Crawford is a comedy that is centered on a dysfunctional family that gets even more unusual when raccoons invade their home. Season two of Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope returns with Aisling and Danielle as they try to figure out adulthood, learning from bad decisions and grabbing onto opportunities. Documentary series Bud Empire describes the entrepreneurial journey of Bob Kay, one of Canada’s most uncompromising marijuana advocates. Stand C15.A6