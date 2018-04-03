MIPTV: Gusto Has ‘Flour Power’

Gusto Worldwide Media wants viewers to learn their way around the kitchen. In baking series Flour Power (pictured), Jessica McGovern inspires viewers with simple and extravagant baked goods inside of her retro-inspired kitchen. Learn all about Michael Bonacini’s Italyas you follow the famed celebrity chef as he cooks sumptuous Italian food. One World Kitchen is a food series that features nine international cuisines, including Italian, Indian, Thai, and Greek. Fish the Dish is a 4K cooking series that demystifies the cooking of seafood, while also celebrating the joys of sustainability. Discover the delectable cuisines of Mexico, Venezuela, and Spain in The Latin Kitchen, a food show with three hosts. Stand P3.B22