MIPTV: GRB Gets ‘Whacked Out’

GRB Entertainment brings a slate of docu-series, crime shows, and science programs to the Palais. In Man at Arms (pictured), expert craftsmen recreate iconic weapons from video games, movies, and comics. Clip show Whacked Out Sports features professional and amateur sporting mishaps, crashes, and bloopers from around the globe. Hollywood Divas is a docu-series that follows six actresses as they make their way to the top of stardom. It Happened Hereexplores locations connected to some of the most infamous events in pop culture history, including the places where Marilyn Monroe and Marvin Gaye met their demises. The Stalker Files delves into frightening celebrity stalking cases involving the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna. Stand R7.K17