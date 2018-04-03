MIPTV: Global Agency Plays ‘The Remix’

Global Agency has an eclectic mix of genres in Cannes. Heritage is a reality show in which an old, rich widow without an heir tries to find the perfect person to share her legacy with. Six contestants have been chosen to live with her. At the end of the show, she will pick her heir. The Remix (pictured) is a live music talent show in which DJs and singers are paired up for 13 weeks to compete for big money and the chance to cut their own album with a famous music label. My Life is a Scenario is an improv comedy talent show that puts contestants into real-life acting challenges in order to find out who is the funniest person. Looking For My Mother is a reality show that tries to help five sons/daughters find their biological mothers using DNA testing. Kids Cook the Funniest Things puts kids in control in the kitchen to create their fantasy foods right in front of our eyes. Stand R8.E17