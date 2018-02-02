Sony Corporation announced the appointment of Kenichiro Yoshida as president and chief executive officer beginning April 1, 2018. Current president-CEO Kazuo Hirai will step down and become chairman and director. Hirai proposed the management transition to the Sony Nominating Committee, which was approved yesterday.
Bunim/Murray Productions, part of Banijay Group, promoted members of its senior management. Julie Pizzi will be elevated to president of Entertainment and Development, while Farnaz Farjam Chazam will be moved to senior vice president of Entertainment and Development. In addition, Sasha Alpert will be appointed to executive vice president of the division. Megan Sleeper will be elevated to senior vice president of Casting and Ben Salter will move up to senior vice president of Development. Russel Jay will join the company as vice president of Entertainment and Development.
