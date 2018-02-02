The Exchange To Produce ‘The Stand-In’

The Exchange is producing The Stand-In with Los Angeles-based Flower Films. The Stand-In is a Jamie Babbit-directed romantic comedy with Drew Barrymore in a dual leading role. The Stand-In follows the disaffected comedian Candy who hires her stand-in Paula to do community service in her place, which escalates much further. Barrymore, Ember Turesdell, Chris Miller, and Nancy Juvonen-Fallon will serve as producers for Flower Films, while Tom McNulty will serve for The Exchange. The Exchange will present The Stand-In at the 2018 European Film Market.