M7 Group Adds Travelxp HD To Channel Line-up

M7 Group and Travelxp HD entered a distribution agreement. M7 Group Is adding Travelxp HD to its channel line-up for pay-TV bundles with Skylink for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Canal Digitaal and Online.nl for the Netherlands, and TV Vlaanderen for Belgium. Travelxp HD is 24/7 channel that offers travel and lifestyle programming that will be fully localized in the Czech language, with Dutch subtitling to be added in the future.