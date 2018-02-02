Julian Fellowes’ Drama ‘The Gilded Age’ Heads To NBC

Julian Fellowes’ new drama The Gilded Age will be heading to NBC. The network ordered a 10-episode series that will debut in 2019. Produced by Universal Television, The Gilded Age is set in 1880s New York City and follows Marian, a young descendant of a conservative family, who soon experiences a whole new world. Fellowes was responsible for the popular PBS series Downton Abbey. Downtown Abbey executive producer Gareth Neame will work alongside Fellowes as executive producers for The Gilded Age.