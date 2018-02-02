Diplomatic Council Names RTAd As DC Global Media Innovator

The Diplomatic Council (DC) named RealTime Advertising Limited (RTAd) as the recipient of the DC Global Media Innovator for 2018. RTAd Limited manages the proprietary advertising-creation platform Adgile, which was designed by Simon Ingram. Launched two years ago, the Global Media Innovator recognizes companies that have made great impacts in the advancement of digital society. The award will be presented tonight at the Diplomatic Council All Nations Gala in Frankfurt. RTAd will receive a work of art by Ulrike Bolenz.