Zone·tv Delivers PlayKids To Xfinity X1

Zone·tv announced that PlayKids is available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform. PlayKids is an advertising-free online SVOD service that offers young viewers the opportunity for fun and learning. PlayKids’ programming includes hundreds of videos from read-along stories, games, and educational activities. Zone·tv CEO Jeff Weber commented, “X1 is setting the bar for TV. Everything we do at zone·tv is designed to be highly customized to benefit our viewers, so our content is a perfect fit into the advanced viewing experience Comcast is creating.” PlayKids is accessible through on Xfinity On Demand.