Up The Ladder: ABS-CBN Corporation

ABS-CBN Corporation appointed Olivia De Jesus as the new chief operating officer (COO) of ABS-CBN Global, which manages all international ABS-CBN subsidiaries and oversees The Filipino Channel brand. De Jesus joined ABS-CBN in 1996. Since 2007, she has served as managing director of North America. In her new position, De Jesus will lead the company’s regional business operations, product management, content creations, and corporate services. In addition, she will lead the development to establish initiatives to expand the company’s markets. De Jesus replaces Rafael Lopez, who has retired.