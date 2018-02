Sky Commissions ‘Re-Dub!’ Satire Series

Sky commissioned Avalon to produce the topical satire series Re-Dub! as a Sky Original Production. Re-Dub!features Alistair McGowan who is joined by a team of impressionists. McGowan and the other impressionists will re-voice several clips from contemporary news coverage, from entertainment to politics to sports. Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday will serve as executive producers.