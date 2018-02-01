Netflix Picks Up French-Canadian Film ‘Les Affamés’

Netflix acquired the French-Canadian film Les Affamés, written and directed by Robin Aubert. Aubert’s previous films include Saint Martyrs of the Damned and Crying Out. The film was produced by Stéphanie Morissette and C.S. Roy of La maison de prod. Les Affamés tells the story of a small remote village in upstate Quebec where the locals have turned on one another, leaving a group of survivors in the woods. Les Affaméswill be available on Netflix on March 2, 2018, excluding Canada, Latin America and Eastern Europe. Canadian Netflix users will be able to view the film next year.