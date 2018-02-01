A&E Network To Premiere ‘Warren Jeffs’ And ‘Jonestown’

A&E Network will premiere two new non-fiction documentaries in February. Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil, which looks at the psychological background of the polygamist leader Warren Jeffs, premieres on February 19, 2018. Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre looks at the four women in Jim Jones’ inner circle who had an effect on the Jonestown Massacre. Jonestown debuts on February 26, 2018. Warren Jeffs is produced by Asylum Entertainment for A&E Network, while Jonestown is produced by Every Hill Films for the network as well. A+E Networks holds the worldwide distribution rights to both documentary specials.